2013 RAM 1500

111,780 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7762224
  • Stock #: FL-0040
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AP5DG500429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # FL-0040
  • Mileage 111,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance or Lease at $89/Weekly with Zero Down payment and Sale price of $11,995 O.A.C

Finance & Lease Auto Calgary. 

Alberta's top Auto Loan and Leasing location. Guranteed Approval. Good Credit, Bad Credit or No Credit Approved. Apply and same-day approval on new and used inventory. 

Car Warranty Available!

Apply Online at: https://www.financeandleaseauto.ca/finance

Visit us: 4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, Alberta Canada, T2G 2R6

Call Us: 1(587) 391 - 7757

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Finance and Lease Auto

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

