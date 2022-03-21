2013 RAM 1500

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 6 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8812196

8812196 Stock #: 22T277A

22T277A VIN: 1C6RR7UT8DS709299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22T277A

Mileage 136,679 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.