2013 RAM 1500

$12,500 + taxes & licensing 2 9 9 , 8 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8871347

8871347 Stock #: 42993

42993 VIN: 1C6RR7HT9DS660866

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42993

Mileage 299,875 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.