Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

299,875 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8871347
  2. 8871347
  3. 8871347
  4. 8871347
  5. 8871347
  6. 8871347
  7. 8871347
  8. 8871347
  9. 8871347
  10. 8871347
  11. 8871347
  12. 8871347
  13. 8871347
  14. 8871347
  15. 8871347
  16. 8871347
  17. 8871347
  18. 8871347
  19. 8871347
  20. 8871347
  21. 8871347
  22. 8871347
  23. 8871347
  24. 8871347
  25. 8871347
  26. 8871347
  27. 8871347
  28. 8871347
  29. 8871347
  30. 8871347
  31. 8871347
  32. 8871347
  33. 8871347
  34. 8871347
  35. 8871347
  36. 8871347
  37. 8871347
  38. 8871347
  39. 8871347
  40. 8871347
  41. 8871347
  42. 8871347
  43. 8871347
  44. 8871347
  45. 8871347
  46. 8871347
  47. 8871347
  48. 8871347
  49. 8871347
  50. 8871347
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

299,875KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8871347
  • Stock #: 42993
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT9DS660866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42993
  • Mileage 299,875 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 2.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 42993 - LOT #: 534 - RESERVE PRICE: $12,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Chevrolet Trax LS
 95,520 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 115,292 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV
 41,246 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory