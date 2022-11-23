2013 RAM 1500

$12,000 + taxes & licensing 2 4 8 , 9 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9387706

9387706 Stock #: 55503

55503 VIN: 1C6RR7MT4DS652227

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55503

Mileage 248,998 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.