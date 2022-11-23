Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

248,998 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9387706
  2. 9387706
  3. 9387706
  4. 9387706
  5. 9387706
  6. 9387706
  7. 9387706
  8. 9387706
  9. 9387706
  10. 9387706
  11. 9387706
  12. 9387706
  13. 9387706
  14. 9387706
  15. 9387706
  16. 9387706
  17. 9387706
  18. 9387706
  19. 9387706
  20. 9387706
  21. 9387706
  22. 9387706
  23. 9387706
  24. 9387706
  25. 9387706
  26. 9387706
  27. 9387706
  28. 9387706
  29. 9387706
  30. 9387706
  31. 9387706
  32. 9387706
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

248,998KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9387706
  • Stock #: 55503
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT4DS652227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55503
  • Mileage 248,998 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 13.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55503 - LOT #: 683 - RESERVE PRICE: $12,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 RAM 1500 SPORT
 248,998 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT
 241,943 KM
$2,450 + tax & lic
2006 Mazda MAZDA5
164,447 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory