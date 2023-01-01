2013 RAM 1500

$14,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 5 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488986

9488986 Stock #: 55117

55117 VIN: 1C6RR7LT9DS551346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55117

Mileage 140,571 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.