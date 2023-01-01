Menu
2013 RAM 1500

189,500 KM

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

189,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9539473
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT1DS510805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This is the 2017 Ram1500 ST crew cab with short bed 4X4 5.7 HEMI engine.

Available one year bumper to bumper warranty. The cam shaft have been replaced as well as all spark plugs, oil and filter. The truck drives excellent with zero issues or leaks, GUARANTEED. ACTIVE STATUES and NO ACCIDENTS clean carfax.

Brand new tires Brand new windshield

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

