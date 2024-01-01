Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 30.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 92072 - LOT #: 502 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2013 Scion tC

118,574 KM

Details Description

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Scion tC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Scion tC

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10896651
  2. 10896651
  3. 10896651
  4. 10896651
  5. 10896651
  6. 10896651
  7. 10896651
  8. 10896651
  9. 10896651
  10. 10896651
  11. 10896651
  12. 10896651
  13. 10896651
  14. 10896651
  15. 10896651
  16. 10896651
  17. 10896651
  18. 10896651
  19. 10896651
  20. 10896651
  21. 10896651
  22. 10896651
  23. 10896651
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,574KM
Used
VIN JTKJF5C70D3060642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 92072
  • Mileage 118,574 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 30.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 92072 - LOT #: 502 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Ford Edge SEL 115,825 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 210,482 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline + for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline + 122,168 KM $14,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Scion tC