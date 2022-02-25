Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Scion tC

140,045 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Scion tC

2013 Scion tC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Scion tC

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8315985
  2. 8315985
  3. 8315985
  4. 8315985
  5. 8315985
  6. 8315985
  7. 8315985
  8. 8315985
  9. 8315985
  10. 8315985
  11. 8315985
  12. 8315985
  13. 8315985
  14. 8315985
  15. 8315985
  16. 8315985
  17. 8315985
  18. 8315985
  19. 8315985
  20. 8315985
  21. 8315985
  22. 8315985
  23. 8315985
  24. 8315985
  25. 8315985
  26. 8315985
  27. 8315985
  28. 8315985
  29. 8315985
  30. 8315985
  31. 8315985
  32. 8315985
  33. 8315985
  34. 8315985
  35. 8315985
  36. 8315985
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

140,045KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8315985
  • Stock #: 31519
  • VIN: JTKJF5C75D3048910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 31519
  • Mileage 140,045 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 15.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31519 - LOT #: 589 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - **SUNROOF INOPERABLE** **HATCH HYDRAULICS DO NOT WORK** **TRANSMISSION BEARING NOISE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 87,938 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
 241,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1998 Honda Odyssey
 325,765 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory