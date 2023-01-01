$3,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Smart fortwo
2013 Smart fortwo
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
93,873KM
Used
VIN WMEEJ3BA5DK622017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 88559
- Mileage 93,873 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 88559 - LOT #: 680 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - *SAFETY INSPECTION ON FILE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.
WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
2013 Smart fortwo