OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 5.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 88559 - LOT #: 680 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - *SAFETY INSPECTION ON FILE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2013 Smart fortwo

93,873 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
2013 Smart fortwo

2013 Smart fortwo

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

93,873KM
Used
VIN WMEEJ3BA5DK622017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 88559
  • Mileage 93,873 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 88559 - LOT #: 680 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - *SAFETY INSPECTION ON FILE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Smart fortwo