Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Incoming trade in</p><p>Two sets of wheels and tires</p><p>Lots of recent service by previous owner!</p>

2013 Subaru Forester

173,587 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Forester

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12261628

2013 Subaru Forester

Limited

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,587KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SHCEC8DH443608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming trade in

Two sets of wheels and tires

Lots of recent service by previous owner!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive

Used 2016 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Honda Civic Touring 186,696 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Forester Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Subaru Forester Limited 173,587 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 Luxury for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Lexus RX 350 Luxury 109,000 KM $29,988 + tax & lic

Email Fagan Family Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-437-XXXX

(click to show)

403-437-6026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Forester