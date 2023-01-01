Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Outback

233,933 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 10079667
  2. 10079667
  3. 10079667
  4. 10079667
  5. 10079667
  6. 10079667
  7. 10079667
  8. 10079667
  9. 10079667
  10. 10079667
  11. 10079667
  12. 10079667
  13. 10079667
  14. 10079667
  15. 10079667
  16. 10079667
  17. 10079667
Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
233,933KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079667
  • Stock #: 226132
  • VIN: 4S4BRGBC7D3226132

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Mileage 233,933 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 SUBARU OUTBACK H4 2.5i PREMIUM WITH 233933 KMS, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Conventional Spare Tire,Luggage Rack,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Varia...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2013 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 256,917 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz E...
 198,375 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz R...
 152,326 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory