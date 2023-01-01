2013 Subaru Outback

$11,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 3 , 9 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10079667

10079667 Stock #: 226132

226132 VIN: 4S4BRGBC7D3226132

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Mileage 233,933 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Conventional Spare Tire,Luggage Rack,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Varia...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.