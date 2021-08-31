Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Outback

220,670 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

  1. 7595689
  2. 7595689
  3. 7595689
  4. 7595689
  5. 7595689
  6. 7595689
  7. 7595689
  8. 7595689
  9. 7595689
  10. 7595689
  11. 7595689
  12. 7595689
  13. 7595689
  14. 7595689
  15. 7595689
  16. 7595689
  17. 7595689
  18. 7595689
  19. 7595689
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7595689
  • Stock #: AA0442
  • VIN: 4S4BRJPC5D2264437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 220,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited! This wagon features Leather Interior, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tulu Canada

2018 Audi S4 Prestig...
 43,000 KM
$138 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q50 Hy...
 44,000 KM
$137 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 199,824 KM
$98 + tax & lic

Email Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

1-833-580-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-580-8858

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory