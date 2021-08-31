2013 Subaru Outback

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 6 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7595689

7595689 Stock #: AA0442

AA0442 VIN: 4S4BRJPC5D2264437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 220,670 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Cargo Area Cover Leather Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.