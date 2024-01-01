$21,997+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru WRX
4dr Sdn STI
2013 Subaru WRX
4dr Sdn STI
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,344 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
Experience the thrill of precision engineering and legendary performance with the 2013 Subaru WRX STI. This iconic rally-inspired sports sedan delivers exhilarating power and unmatched handling, making every drive an adventure.
Under the hood lies a potent turbocharged BOXER engine, generating adrenaline-pumping horsepower and torque. Combined with Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the WRX STI conquers any road or weather condition with confidence and control.
The aggressive exterior design commands attention, while the sport-tuned suspension and advanced braking system ensure razor-sharp responsiveness around every corner. Inside, the driver-centric cockpit is equipped with cutting-edge technology and premium amenities, keeping you connected and comfortable on your journey.
Whether you're tearing up the track or navigating city streets, the 2013 Subaru WRX STI delivers an unparalleled driving experience that sets the standard for performance sedans. Elevate your driving experience and discover the thrill of the WRX STI today.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666