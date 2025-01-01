Menu
2013 Subaru WRX

112,438 KM

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn STI w/Tech Pkg | LEATHER | SUNROOF| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

2013 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn STI w/Tech Pkg | LEATHER | SUNROOF| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,438KM
VIN JF1GV8J6XDL031767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,438 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Collapsible steering column
Side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
Collapsible brake pedal
Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
Impact-absorbing drivers footrest

Exterior

tinted windows
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Functional Hood Scoop
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Wiper De-icer
Underbody rear aerodynamic diffuser
Black stainless steel mesh grille w/(6) star cluster
Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets
Sport-type bumper w/side cooling ducts
Wide front fenders w/cooling vents
Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut hood supports
P245/40WR18 Dunlop SP600 summer performance tires
Compact T135/70D17 spare tire
High profile rear spoiler

Interior

Trip Computer
Carpeted floor mats
trunk light
Rear window defogger w/timer
Rear seat HVAC ducts
Illuminated ignition key ring
seatback storage pockets
Front armrest
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Lockable & illuminated glove box
Leather-wrapped gear selector
Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints
Front/rear door integrated bottle holders
Dome light w/off delay
Rear folding centre armrest
Aluminum sport pedals
Storage compartments in doors
4-level heated front seats
Adjustable dash illumination
Pwr windows -inc: drive window auto up/down
Aerodynamic side ground effects
Dual front visors w/mirrors
Outboard seating assist grips
Dark titanium accent/trim finish
Sub-floor storage compartment
Brushed aluminum STI door sills

Mechanical

Stainless steel exhaust tips
Engine Oil Cooler
Direct ignition system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Engine speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Intercooler
Iridium spark plugs
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
Hill holder system
6-speed close ratio manual transmission
High performance quad tip exhaust
High performance STI sport-tuned suspension
Solid rubber engine mounts
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve high-pressure turbocharged horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio w/(3) month trial subscription

Additional Features

coolant temp
speedometer
fuel economy
fuel gauge
pretensioners & load limiters
full needle sweep on startup
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade
Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors -inc: integrated LED turn signals
ambient temp
Chrome lower door window moulding
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: g-load sensor
Lights -inc: map spotlights
18 x 8.5 14-spoke high-lustre finish cast aluminum alloy wheels -inc: STI centre caps
3-point front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
3-point rear seat belts -inc: ALR
4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front MacPherson inverted KYB strut w/front forged aluminum lower arm
8000 rpm centre mounted tachometer w/warning alarm
Instrument panel -inc: electroluminescent sport design gauges w/metal trim
Pwr front/rear ventilated Brembo high-performance disc brakes -inc: front four-piston calipers
SI-Drive mode indicator
STI branding
Subaru intelligent drive engine management system
duel trip odometer
fuel door indicator
integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
multi-mode DCCD indicator
multi-mode vehicle dynamics control system indicator
projector low beams
rear double wishbone
rear dual-piston calipers
filtration system
Automatic climate control -inc: air conditioning
Auto-off xenon HID headlights w/manual levelling -inc: contoured multi-reflector high beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

