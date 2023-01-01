$15,988+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru WRX
STI w/Tech Pkg
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
189,196KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539299
- Stock #: 005267
- VIN: JF1GV8J63DL005267
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 189,196 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 SUBARU IMPREZA STI TECH PACKAGE WITH 189196 KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 6 SPEED MANUAL, NAVIGATION, LEATHER/SUEDE HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, CD, RADIO, AC AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,Power Door Locks,Power Mirror(s),Heated Front Seat(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Door Locks,Tires - Rear Performance,Luggage Rack,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Front Head Air Bag,All Wheel Drive,Driver Vanity Mirror,Brake Assist,Climate Co...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4