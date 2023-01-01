Menu
2013 Subaru WRX

189,196 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2013 Subaru WRX

2013 Subaru WRX

STI w/Tech Pkg

2013 Subaru WRX

STI w/Tech Pkg

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

189,196KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9539299
  • Stock #: 005267
  • VIN: JF1GV8J63DL005267

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 189,196 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 SUBARU IMPREZA STI TECH PACKAGE WITH 189196 KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 6 SPEED MANUAL, NAVIGATION, LEATHER/SUEDE HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, CD, RADIO, AC AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,Power Door Locks,Power Mirror(s),Heated Front Seat(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Door Locks,Tires - Rear Performance,Luggage Rack,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Front Head Air Bag,All Wheel Drive,Driver Vanity Mirror,Brake Assist,Climate Co...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

