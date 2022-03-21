2013 Suzuki GSX

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 7 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8860319

8860319 Stock #: 41603

41603 VIN: JS1GN7FA6D2102013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 41603

Mileage 32,707 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.