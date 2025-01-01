Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 80117
Lot #: RV006R
Reserve Price: $44,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
* TRIPLE SLIDE * ONAN RV 5500 GENERATOR - 507 HRS * ENGINE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2013 Thor CHALLENGER

36,004 KM

$44,000

+ GST
2013 Thor CHALLENGER

37DT

12756060

2013 Thor CHALLENGER

37DT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$44,000

+ GST

Used
36,004KM
VIN 1F66F5DY0D0A01258

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 36,004 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 80117
Lot #: RV006R
Reserve Price: $44,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
* TRIPLE SLIDE * ONAN RV 5500 GENERATOR - 507 HRS * ENGINE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$44,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Thor CHALLENGER