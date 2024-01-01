Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 38628 
Lot #: 433 
Reserve Price: Unreserved 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. 
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2013 TNT TRAILER UNKNOWN T/A

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 TNT TRAILER UNKNOWN T/A

2013 TNT TRAILER UNKNOWN T/A

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 5WBBU1826DW007086

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 38628
  • Mileage 0

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38628
Lot #: 433
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 TNT TRAILER UNKNOWN T/A