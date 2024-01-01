$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 TNT TRAILER UNKNOWN T/A
2013 TNT TRAILER UNKNOWN T/A
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5WBBU1826DW007086
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 38628
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38628
Lot #: 433
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2013 TNT TRAILER UNKNOWN T/A