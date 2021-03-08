Menu
2013 Toyota Camry

97,806 KM

Details Description Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2013 Toyota Camry

2013 Toyota Camry

LE

2013 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

97,806KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6664133
  • Stock #: 0139
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK0DU667697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,806 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Camry LE 2.5LO 4cyl. FWD

97,806 KM

$12,000+gst

Stock # 0139
ACTIVE STATUS

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ERDyYvdrFtucXUf%2BDHcn9d0%2B0sbfRJHX

For any financing questions please call Roger (403) 966-2131Call or get in touch on Facebook to book a test drive

(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

