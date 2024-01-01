$13,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
4dr Auto S/LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION
2013 Toyota Corolla
4dr Auto S/LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION
Location
Bonnybrook Auto Sales
244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7
403-261-5892
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BB8477
- Mileage 142,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Need a vehicle that has style ? Look at our Pre-Owned 2013 TOYOTA COROLLA S Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Navigation Power Windows. /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Stereo Cd Player Power seat comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales
Bonnybrook Auto Sales
Call Dealer
403-261-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-261-5892