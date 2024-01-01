Menu
Need a vehicle that has style ? Look at our Pre-Owned 2013 TOYOTA COROLLA S Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Navigation Power Windows. /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Stereo Cd Player Power seat comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know.

2013 Toyota Corolla

142,665 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Auto S/LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION

2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Auto S/LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

142,665KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU4EE0DC958477

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB8477
  • Mileage 142,665 KM

Need a vehicle that has style ? Look at our Pre-Owned 2013 TOYOTA COROLLA S Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Navigation Power Windows. /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Stereo Cd Player Power seat comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

2013 Toyota Corolla 4dr Auto S/LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2013 Toyota Corolla