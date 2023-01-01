$12,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2013 Toyota Corolla
2013 Toyota Corolla
CE Heated Seats
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
120,538KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539257
- Stock #: 031901
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE9DC031901
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 120,538 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 TOYOTA COROLLA CE WITH 120538 KMS, HEATED SEATS, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, TRACTION AND CRUISE CONTROL AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Bucket Seats,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7