2013 Toyota Corolla

120,538 KM

Details

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE Heated Seats

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE Heated Seats

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

120,538KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9539257
  Stock #: 031901
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE9DC031901

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 120,538 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 TOYOTA COROLLA CE WITH 120538 KMS, HEATED SEATS, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, TRACTION AND CRUISE CONTROL AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Bucket Seats,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

