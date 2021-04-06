2013 Toyota Prius

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6946354

6946354 Stock #: P12649B

P12649B VIN: JTDKN3DU1D5550261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.