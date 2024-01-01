Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

301,814 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
V6 LE 8-Pass /Rearview camera/Power sliding doors

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

Used
301,814KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC1DS284573

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB4573
  • Mileage 301,814 KM

Need a vehicle that has style ? Look at our Pre-Owned 2013 TOYOTA SIENNA LE 8 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,Power Mirrors, Rearview camera, Power siding doors, Power seat Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise Am/Fm Stereo/ Cd Player. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 months warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto , helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Power Steering

Alloy Wheels

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

403-261-5892

2013 Toyota Sienna