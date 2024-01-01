$10,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna
V6 LE 8-Pass /Rearview camera/Power sliding doors
Location
Bonnybrook Auto Sales
244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7
403-261-5892
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BB4573
- Mileage 301,814 KM
Vehicle Description
Need a vehicle that has style ? Look at our Pre-Owned 2013 TOYOTA SIENNA LE 8 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,Power Mirrors, Rearview camera, Power siding doors, Power seat Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise Am/Fm Stereo/ Cd Player. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 months warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto , helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models.
Vehicle Features
