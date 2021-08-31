Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

169,009 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  1. 7689937
  2. 7689937
  3. 7689937
  4. 7689937
  5. 7689937
  6. 7689937
  7. 7689937
  8. 7689937
  9. 7689937
  10. 7689937
  11. 7689937
  12. 7689937
  13. 7689937
  14. 7689937
  15. 7689937
  16. 7689937
  17. 7689937
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,009KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7689937
  • Stock #: AZ034
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ5DM413486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 2.0 TDI! Featuring Leather Interior, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
rear window defogger
full size spare tire
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2015 Volvo V60 T5 Pr...
 133,022 KM
$19,695 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 54,580 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 83,533 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory