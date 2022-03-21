Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

208,466 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Touareg

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8818481
  2. 8818481
  3. 8818481
  4. 8818481
  5. 8818481
  6. 8818481
  7. 8818481
  8. 8818481
  9. 8818481
  10. 8818481
  11. 8818481
  12. 8818481
  13. 8818481
  14. 8818481
  15. 8818481
  16. 8818481
  17. 8818481
  18. 8818481
  19. 8818481
  20. 8818481
  21. 8818481
  22. 8818481
  23. 8818481
  24. 8818481
  25. 8818481
  26. 8818481
  27. 8818481
  28. 8818481
  29. 8818481
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,466KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8818481
  • Stock #: 41523
  • VIN: WVGEF9BP9DD008594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41523
  • Mileage 208,466 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 19.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 41523 - LOT #: 502 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 GMC Yukon Denal...
 132,674 KM
$47,000 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte
122,678 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot SP...
 49,141 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory