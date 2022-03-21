2013 Volkswagen Touareg

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 8 , 4 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8818481

8818481 Stock #: 41523

41523 VIN: WVGEF9BP9DD008594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41523

Mileage 208,466 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.