2013 Volvo S60
T6 PREMIER PLUS WHITE INTERIOR SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
25,666KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9464109
- Stock #: 226275
- VIN: YV1902FHXD2226275
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 25,666 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 VOLVO S60 T6 PREMIER PLUS WITH LOW 25666 KMS, ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, WHITE INTERIOR, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH-BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Bluetooth Connection,Stability Control,Brake Assist,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Power Driver Seat,Rain Sensing Wipers,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4