2013 Volvo S60

25,666 KM

$22,488

+ tax & licensing
$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2013 Volvo S60

2013 Volvo S60

T6 PREMIER PLUS WHITE INTERIOR SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

2013 Volvo S60

T6 PREMIER PLUS WHITE INTERIOR SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

25,666KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464109
  • Stock #: 226275
  • VIN: YV1902FHXD2226275

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 25,666 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 VOLVO S60 T6 PREMIER PLUS WITH LOW 25666 KMS, ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, WHITE INTERIOR, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH-BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Bluetooth Connection,Stability Control,Brake Assist,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Power Driver Seat,Rain Sensing Wipers,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

