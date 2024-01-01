Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 23.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 26611 - LOT #: 710 - RESERVE PRICE: $13,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2014 Acura MDX

246,602 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Acura MDX

SH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura MDX

SH

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11491844
  2. 11491844
  3. 11491844
  4. 11491844
  5. 11491844
  6. 11491844
  7. 11491844
  8. 11491844
  9. 11491844
  10. 11491844
  11. 11491844
  12. 11491844
  13. 11491844
  14. 11491844
  15. 11491844
  16. 11491844
  17. 11491844
  18. 11491844
  19. 11491844
  20. 11491844
  21. 11491844
  22. 11491844
  23. 11491844
  24. 11491844
  25. 11491844
  26. 11491844
  27. 11491844
  28. 11491844
  29. 11491844
  30. 11491844
  31. 11491844
  32. 11491844
  33. 11491844
  34. 11491844
  35. 11491844
  36. 11491844
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
246,602KM
VIN 5FRYD4H47EB506261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26611
  • Mileage 246,602 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 23.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 26611 - LOT #: 710 - RESERVE PRICE: $13,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Nissan Kicks SR 89,770 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 156,078 KM $17,000 + tax & lic
Used 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass for sale in Calgary, AB
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 44,163 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Acura MDX