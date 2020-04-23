2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-680-9700
+ taxes & licensing
Inventory blowout SALE due to COVID-19 - WAS: $26995 NOW: $22995!
VERY LOW KMS! Comes with two sets of wheels. 2014 Acura MDX Tech pkg - Fully loaded with Navigation, Keyless Entry/Start, Blind spot detectors, Power everything, Heated/leather/memory seats, Back-up Camera, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Radio (AM FM, CD, Aux, USB), Sunroof, 3-rd Row seating, Tinted windows, 3M protection & much more! No accidents and one owner vehicle. Service records since new.
-FINANCING AVAILABLE - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS PROGRAM (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)
-FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY - April Special!
-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT
-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer
Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca
Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2