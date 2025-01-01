Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 20.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 87482 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $3,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Arctic Cat WILDCAT

4,975 KM

Details Description

$3,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2014 Arctic Cat WILDCAT

1000

Watch This Vehicle
12979357

2014 Arctic Cat WILDCAT

1000

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12979357
  2. 12979357
  3. 12979357
  4. 12979357
  5. 12979357
  6. 12979357
  7. 12979357
  8. 12979357
  9. 12979357
  10. 12979357
  11. 12979357
  12. 12979357
  13. 12979357
  14. 12979357
  15. 12979357
  16. 12979357
  17. 12979357
  18. 12979357
  19. 12979357
  20. 12979357
  21. 12979357
  22. 12979357
  23. 12979357
  24. 12979357
  25. 12979357
  26. 12979357
  27. 12979357
  28. 12979357
  29. 12979357
  30. 12979357
  31. 12979357
  32. 12979357
  33. 12979357
  34. 12979357
  35. 12979357
  36. 12979357
  37. 12979357
  38. 12979357
  39. 12979357
  40. 12979357
  41. 12979357
  42. 12979357
  43. 12979357
  44. 12979357
  45. 12979357
  46. 12979357
  47. 12979357
  48. 12979357
  49. 12979357
  50. 12979357
Contact Seller

$3,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,975KM
VIN 4UF14MPV5ET307406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 4,975 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 87482
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $3,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 106,414 KM $18,000 + GST
Used 2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 93,727 KM $24,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Arctic Cat WILDCAT