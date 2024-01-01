Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43780 <br/>Lot #: 532 <br/>Reserve Price: $14,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/> **DIESEL** **SET OF 20 INCH AUDI TIRES ON RIMS IN THE VEHICLE** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Audi Q5

138,692 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Audi Q5

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi Q5

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11892134
  2. 11892134
  3. 11892134
  4. 11892134
  5. 11892134
  6. 11892134
  7. 11892134
  8. 11892134
  9. 11892134
  10. 11892134
  11. 11892134
  12. 11892134
  13. 11892134
  14. 11892134
  15. 11892134
  16. 11892134
  17. 11892134
  18. 11892134
  19. 11892134
  20. 11892134
  21. 11892134
  22. 11892134
  23. 11892134
  24. 11892134
  25. 11892134
  26. 11892134
  27. 11892134
  28. 11892134
  29. 11892134
  30. 11892134
  31. 11892134
  32. 11892134
  33. 11892134
  34. 11892134
  35. 11892134
  36. 11892134
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,692KM
VIN WA1MMCFP5EA003662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43780
  • Mileage 138,692 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43780
Lot #: 532
Reserve Price: $14,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
**DIESEL** **SET OF 20 INCH AUDI TIRES ON RIMS IN THE VEHICLE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 144,985 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA LUXURY for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Hyundai KONA LUXURY 211,642 KM $10,200 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS 25,019 KM $34,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Audi Q5