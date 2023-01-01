$22,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-432-3333
2014 Audi S4
Technik | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9692494
- Stock #: GTS6498
- VIN: WAUFGCFL7EA106498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,497 KM
Vehicle Description
You've heard about it. But do you really know about it? The Audi S4 is one of the most fun and practical luxury sedans on the market. Audi used a Supercharged 3.0L V6 to crank out over 333 Horsepower and provide the torque to slap you back into your seat; this beast is more than enough fun.
It's got 4 doors, paddle shifters, selectable dynamic drive and All wheel drive. It's Everything and then some for the person who craves speed, luxury and style.
This beautiful Audi is complemented by one of the best sports car Colorways - Black on the outside, Red on the inside. The S4 Bucket seats hug you tight while you roll down the road, making you feel secure and planted while driving this machine.
It comes equipped with all the Euro luxury options you can think of. With it being a Technik Package, you really get your value with this car.
The attention to detail on this car is like non-other, it may be a 2014, but this vehicle is absolutely timeless.
The S4 is a staple in euro performance and luxury. Call us today @ 587-432-3333 to see this beast in person.
Financing available.
Warranty options available.
Carfax Included.
Inspection Included.
$160-380* Bi-weekly O.A.C, $ 0 Down payment possible, Fast approvals, Everyone approved!!
****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!
Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH - 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY ALBERTA - 587-432-3333
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.