2014 BMW 2-Series

145,076 KM

$23,997

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 2-Series

M235i | RARE! | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12430618

2014 BMW 2-Series

M235i | RARE! | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,076KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA1J7C53EVW84437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,076 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW M235i Coupe (RWD)

This compact luxury coupe offers a perfect blend of performance, agility, and refinement. Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine delivering 320HP and 330 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for driving enthusiasts seeking a dynamic experience.​

Features:

  • Seating for up to 4 with premium leatherette upholstery

  • 8-speed sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters

  • Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) for engaging handling

  • M Sport suspension and brakes for enhanced performance

  • 17-inch alloy wheels for a sporty appearance

  • Heated front seats for added comfort in colder months

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized temperature settings

  • Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience

  • iDrive infotainment system with a 6.5-inch display, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity

  • Safety: Rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control

Ideal for those seeking a stylish, performance-oriented, and refined coupe with modern features and driving dynamics.​

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

(403) 909-8666

2014 BMW 2-Series