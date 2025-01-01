$23,997+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 2-Series
M235i | RARE! | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,076 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW M235i Coupe (RWD)
This compact luxury coupe offers a perfect blend of performance, agility, and refinement. Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine delivering 320HP and 330 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for driving enthusiasts seeking a dynamic experience.Features:
Seating for up to 4 with premium leatherette upholstery
8-speed sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) for engaging handling
M Sport suspension and brakes for enhanced performance
17-inch alloy wheels for a sporty appearance
Heated front seats for added comfort in colder months
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized temperature settings
Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
iDrive infotainment system with a 6.5-inch display, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
Safety: Rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control
Ideal for those seeking a stylish, performance-oriented, and refined coupe with modern features and driving dynamics.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
