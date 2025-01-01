$11,988+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive SUNROOF PUSH BUTTON START HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS BACKUP CAMERA
2014 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive SUNROOF PUSH BUTTON START HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,587KM
VIN WBA3B3C52EF544856
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 183,587 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW 328xi SEDAN WITH AWD AND 183587 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA DVD/CD/RADIO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Folding Mirrors,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Rain Sensing Wipers,Rear Defrost,Sun/Moonroof,ABS,Brake Assist,Power Mirror(s),Generic Sun/Moonroof,Var...
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
