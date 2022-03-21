2014 BMW 3 Series

$17,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 9 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8779298

8779298 Stock #: 40988

40988 VIN: WBA3C3C54EP662429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 40988

Mileage 112,930 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.