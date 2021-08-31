2014 BMW 328

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 2 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7673191

7673191 Stock #: P12763

P12763 VIN: WBA3B3C59EF544708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P12763

Mileage 64,238 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Additional Features AWD Navigation System 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.