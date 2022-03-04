$18,988+ tax & licensing
Auto House
2014 BMW 5 Series
528i xDrive M PKG AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
152,362KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8628743
- Stock #: 614422
- VIN: WBA5A7C54ED614422
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 152,362 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW 528i M PACKAGE XDRIVE AWD WITH 152362 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,MP3 Player,Traction Control,A/C,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,Heated Mirrors,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Daytime Running Lights,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Fog Lamps,Rain Sensing Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Brake Assist,Variable Speed Inter...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4