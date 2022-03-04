Menu
2014 BMW 5 Series

152,362 KM

$18,988

$18,988

2014 BMW 5 Series

2014 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive M PKG AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

2014 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive M PKG AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$18,988

152,362KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8628743
  • Stock #: 614422
  • VIN: WBA5A7C54ED614422

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 152,362 KM

2014 BMW 528i M PACKAGE XDRIVE AWD WITH 152362 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE!

Turbocharged,MP3 Player,Traction Control,A/C,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,Heated Mirrors,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Daytime Running Lights,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Fog Lamps,Rain Sensing Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Brake Assist,Variable Speed Inter...

