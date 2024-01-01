Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 3.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 48165 <br/>Lot #: 712 <br/>Reserve Price: $23,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 BMW X5

116,991 KM

Details Description

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW X5

xDrive50i

Watch This Vehicle
11977137

2014 BMW X5

xDrive50i

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11977137
  2. 11977137
  3. 11977137
  4. 11977137
  5. 11977137
  6. 11977137
  7. 11977137
  8. 11977137
  9. 11977137
  10. 11977137
  11. 11977137
  12. 11977137
  13. 11977137
  14. 11977137
  15. 11977137
  16. 11977137
  17. 11977137
  18. 11977137
  19. 11977137
  20. 11977137
  21. 11977137
  22. 11977137
  23. 11977137
  24. 11977137
  25. 11977137
  26. 11977137
  27. 11977137
  28. 11977137
  29. 11977137
  30. 11977137
  31. 11977137
  32. 11977137
  33. 11977137
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,991KM
VIN 5UXKR6C54E0J73311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48165
  • Mileage 116,991 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 3.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48165
Lot #: 712
Reserve Price: $23,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Honda Civic LX 199,956 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Orlando LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Chevrolet Orlando LT 152,728 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Terrain for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 GMC Terrain 146,596 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X5