$25,999+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X6
AWD 4DR XDRIVE50I
2014 BMW X6
AWD 4DR XDRIVE50I
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i M Sport Package is a high-performance luxury SUV with the following features:
Engine & Performance:
- Powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
- Produces 400 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque.
- Equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD), providing excellent traction and performance across various driving conditions.
M Sport Package:
- Enhances the vehicle's sporty aesthetics and driving dynamics.
- Includes unique M styling elements such as sportier bumpers, side skirts, and distinctive M badging.
- Features a sport-tuned suspension for improved handling and a more athletic ride.
Interior & Comfort:
- Premium leather upholstery and high-quality materials throughout the cabin.
- Multi-zone climate control for comfort in varying weather conditions.
- Spacious seating for up to five passengers with ample legroom and headroom.
- Advanced infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.
Additional Features:
- Dual-zone climate control.
- Parking sensors and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety.
- Adaptive xenon headlights and LED daytime running lights.
- Automatic tailgate and a spacious trunk area.
- Includes two sets of tires: one for standard use and one for winter driving.
Keys & Ownership:
- Comes with two keys for convenience and ease of access.
- Full maintenance and service history available.
This BMW X6 xDrive50i M Sport Package is an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of luxury, performance, and practicality, all in one vehicle. The AWD system ensures optimal stability, while the M Sport enhancements give it a more dynamic and sporty presence on the road.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royalty Motors
Email Royalty Motors
Royalty Motors
Call Dealer
403-817-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-817-5595