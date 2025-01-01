Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i M Sport Package is a high-performance luxury SUV with the following features:</p><p><strong>Engine & Performance:</strong></p><ul><li>Powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.</li><li>Produces 400 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque.</li><li>Equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD), providing excellent traction and performance across various driving conditions.</li></ul><p><strong>M Sport Package:</strong></p><ul><li>Enhances the vehicles sporty aesthetics and driving dynamics.</li><li>Includes unique M styling elements such as sportier bumpers, side skirts, and distinctive M badging.</li><li>Features a sport-tuned suspension for improved handling and a more athletic ride.</li></ul><p><strong>Interior & Comfort:</strong></p><ul><li>Premium leather upholstery and high-quality materials throughout the cabin.</li><li>Multi-zone climate control for comfort in varying weather conditions.</li><li>Spacious seating for up to five passengers with ample legroom and headroom.</li><li>Advanced infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.</li></ul><p><strong>Additional Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Dual-zone climate control.</li><li>Parking sensors and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety.</li><li>Adaptive xenon headlights and LED daytime running lights.</li><li>Automatic tailgate and a spacious trunk area.</li><li>Includes two sets of tires: one for standard use and one for winter driving.</li></ul><p><strong>Keys & Ownership:</strong></p><ul><li>Comes with two keys for convenience and ease of access.</li><li>Full maintenance and service history available.</li></ul><p>This BMW X6 xDrive50i M Sport Package is an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of luxury, performance, and practicality, all in one vehicle. The AWD system ensures optimal stability, while the M Sport enhancements give it a more dynamic and sporty presence on the road.</p>

2014 BMW X6

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW X6

AWD 4DR XDRIVE50I

Watch This Vehicle
12095854

2014 BMW X6

AWD 4DR XDRIVE50I

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1736987356
  2. 1736987357
  3. 1736987357
  4. 1736987357
  5. 1736987356
  6. 1736987356
  7. 1736987356
  8. 1736987357
  9. 1736987357
  10. 1736987357
  11. 1736987357
  12. 1736987357
  13. 1736987357
  14. 1736987357
  15. 1736987357
  16. 1736987357
  17. 1736987357
  18. 1736987357
  19. 1736987357
  20. 1736987357
  21. 1736987357
  22. 1736987357
  23. 1736987357
  24. 1736987357
  25. 1736987357
  26. 1736987357
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXFG8C50EL593049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i M Sport Package is a high-performance luxury SUV with the following features:

Engine & Performance:

  • Powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
  • Produces 400 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque.
  • Equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD), providing excellent traction and performance across various driving conditions.

M Sport Package:

  • Enhances the vehicle's sporty aesthetics and driving dynamics.
  • Includes unique M styling elements such as sportier bumpers, side skirts, and distinctive M badging.
  • Features a sport-tuned suspension for improved handling and a more athletic ride.

Interior & Comfort:

  • Premium leather upholstery and high-quality materials throughout the cabin.
  • Multi-zone climate control for comfort in varying weather conditions.
  • Spacious seating for up to five passengers with ample legroom and headroom.
  • Advanced infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.

Additional Features:

  • Dual-zone climate control.
  • Parking sensors and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety.
  • Adaptive xenon headlights and LED daytime running lights.
  • Automatic tailgate and a spacious trunk area.
  • Includes two sets of tires: one for standard use and one for winter driving.

Keys & Ownership:

  • Comes with two keys for convenience and ease of access.
  • Full maintenance and service history available.

This BMW X6 xDrive50i M Sport Package is an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of luxury, performance, and practicality, all in one vehicle. The AWD system ensures optimal stability, while the M Sport enhancements give it a more dynamic and sporty presence on the road.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2024 Kia Forte EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Kia Forte EX 6,800 KM $20,997 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2013 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie 95,000 KM $33,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Patriot NO ACCIDENTS - 4WD - SUNROOF - LEATHER LOADED for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Patriot NO ACCIDENTS - 4WD - SUNROOF - LEATHER LOADED 161,198 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X6