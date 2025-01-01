Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday April 15.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 64903 <br/>Lot #: 405R <br/>Reserve Price: $4,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Buick Enclave

220,904 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Buick Enclave

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12403518

2014 Buick Enclave

Premium

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12403518
  2. 12403518
  3. 12403518
  4. 12403518
  5. 12403518
  6. 12403518
  7. 12403518
  8. 12403518
  9. 12403518
  10. 12403518
  11. 12403518
  12. 12403518
  13. 12403518
  14. 12403518
  15. 12403518
  16. 12403518
  17. 12403518
  18. 12403518
  19. 12403518
  20. 12403518
  21. 12403518
  22. 12403518
  23. 12403518
  24. 12403518
  25. 12403518
  26. 12403518
  27. 12403518
  28. 12403518
  29. 12403518
  30. 12403518
  31. 12403518
  32. 12403518
  33. 12403518
  34. 12403518
  35. 12403518
  36. 12403518
  37. 12403518
  38. 12403518
  39. 12403518
  40. 12403518
  41. 12403518
  42. 12403518
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,904KM
VIN 5GAKVCKD1EJ329157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64903
  • Mileage 220,904 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday April 15.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 64903
Lot #: 405R
Reserve Price: $4,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Nissan Altima for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Nissan Altima 168,435 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Buick LaCrosse 130,779 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 179,805 KM $950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Enclave