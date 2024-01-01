$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
Convenience
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
- Interior Colour TITANIUM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,301 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 Buick Encore Convenience. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" x 7" silver painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger with covered illuminated mirrors, Transmission, automatic, 6-speed, electronically controlled with overdrive -inc: driver shift control, Traction control, and Tires, P215/55R18 SL blackwall all season. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
403-256-4960