Look at this 2014 Buick Encore Convenience. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18 x 7 silver painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger with covered illuminated mirrors, Transmission, automatic, 6-speed, electronically controlled with overdrive -inc: driver shift control, Traction control, and Tires, P215/55R18 SL blackwall all season.

2014 Buick Encore

111,301 KM

2014 Buick Encore

Convenience

2014 Buick Encore

Convenience

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
111,301KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour TITANIUM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Buick Encore Convenience. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" x 7" silver painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger with covered illuminated mirrors, Transmission, automatic, 6-speed, electronically controlled with overdrive -inc: driver shift control, Traction control, and Tires, P215/55R18 SL blackwall all season. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Buick Encore