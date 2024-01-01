Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2014 Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury AWD. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac CTS Sedan comes equipped with these options: ENGINE 2.0L TURBO, I4 DI, DOHC, VVT (STD), Windshield wiper system, variable intermittent with flat blade wipers, Windows, power -inc: front & rear express-up/down w/passenger lockout feature, Wheels, 17 x 8.5 10-spoke ultra-bright machined finish, Visor, sliding driver and passenger with illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal home remote, programmable, Trunk release, power, Trunk entrapment release handle, internal, Traction control -inc: all-speed, brake & engine controlled, and Tires, P245/45R17 all-season, BSW run flat. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2014 Cadillac CTS

68,541 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Cadillac CTS

Sedan Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Cadillac CTS

Sedan Luxury AWD

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,541KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Leather, Med. Cashmere/Lt. Cashmere
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury AWD. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac CTS Sedan comes equipped with these options: ENGINE 2.0L TURBO, I4 DI, DOHC, VVT (STD), Windshield wiper system, variable intermittent with flat blade wipers, Windows, power -inc: front & rear express-up/down w/passenger lockout feature, Wheels, 17" x 8.5" 10-spoke ultra-bright machined finish, Visor, sliding driver and passenger with illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal home remote, programmable, Trunk release, power, Trunk entrapment release handle, internal, Traction control -inc: all-speed, brake & engine controlled, and Tires, P245/45R17 all-season, BSW run flat. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO I4 DI DOHC VVT (STD)
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Base 103,001 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 71,951 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Base 103,303 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2014 Cadillac CTS