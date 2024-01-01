$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Cadillac CTS
Sedan Luxury AWD
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
- Interior Colour Leather, Med. Cashmere/Lt. Cashmere
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury AWD. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac CTS Sedan comes equipped with these options: ENGINE 2.0L TURBO, I4 DI, DOHC, VVT (STD), Windshield wiper system, variable intermittent with flat blade wipers, Windows, power -inc: front & rear express-up/down w/passenger lockout feature, Wheels, 17" x 8.5" 10-spoke ultra-bright machined finish, Visor, sliding driver and passenger with illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal home remote, programmable, Trunk release, power, Trunk entrapment release handle, internal, Traction control -inc: all-speed, brake & engine controlled, and Tires, P245/45R17 all-season, BSW run flat. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
