2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wipers, variable intermittent with washers, Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up, Wheels, 16" 5-spoke painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror, USB port, centre console, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, and Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
