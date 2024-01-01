Menu
Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wipers, variable intermittent with washers, Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up, Wheels, 16 5-spoke painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror, USB port, centre console, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, and Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

213,394 KM

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

12051502

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,394KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SBXE7301393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wipers, variable intermittent with washers, Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up, Wheels, 16" 5-spoke painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror, USB port, centre console, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, and Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

