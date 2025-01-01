Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT. Its transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wipers, variable intermittent with washers, Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up, Wheels, 16 steel, Visors, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Transmission, 6-speed manual, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, and Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

150,056 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12958811

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,056KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB7E7220938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451313A
  • Mileage 150,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT. Its transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wipers, variable intermittent with washers, Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up, Wheels, 16" steel, Visors, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Transmission, 6-speed manual, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, and Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2017 Buick Envision Premium II for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Buick Envision Premium II 56,444 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 150,056 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Dodge Charger R/T for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Dodge Charger R/T 45,930 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2014 Chevrolet Cruze