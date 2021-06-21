Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT Auto

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT Auto

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7359203
  Stock #: AZ006
  VIN: 1G1PE5SB4E7141009

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT! This Turbocharged sedan features Leather Interior, Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heted Seats/Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

