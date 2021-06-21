2014 Chevrolet Cruze

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7359203

7359203 Stock #: AZ006

AZ006 VIN: 1G1PE5SB4E7141009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Leather Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Telematics System Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Remote Ignition Vehicle Stability Control System Second Row Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.