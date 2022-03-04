Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

168,102 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

BLUETOOH, BACKUP CAMERA

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

BLUETOOH, BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

168,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8619383
  • Stock #: 245542
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB8E7245542

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 168,102 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE WITH 168,102 KMS, BLUETOOH, BACKUP CAMERA, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm),Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - F...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

