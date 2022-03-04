$10,988+ tax & licensing
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
BLUETOOH, BACKUP CAMERA
Location
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
168,102KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8619383
- Stock #: 245542
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB8E7245542
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 168,102 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE WITH 168,102 KMS, BLUETOOH, BACKUP CAMERA, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm),Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - F...
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5