Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Impala

137,587 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Impala

2014 Chevrolet Impala

LT BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Impala

LT BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 10051464
  2. 10051464
  3. 10051464
  4. 10051464
  5. 10051464
  6. 10051464
  7. 10051464
  8. 10051464
  9. 10051464
  10. 10051464
  11. 10051464
  12. 10051464
  13. 10051464
  14. 10051464
  15. 10051464
  16. 10051464
  17. 10051464
  18. 10051464
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,587KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10051464
  • Stock #: 117071
  • VIN: 2G1125S32E9117071

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 137,587 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVROLET IMPALA LT WITH 137587 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, COMES WITH OTHER SEATS OF TIRES, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,AM/F...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 71,866 KM
$24,488 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion SE ...
 133,887 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Limited
 170,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory