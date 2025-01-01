Menu
date 2025-01-01

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 23.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 87428 <br/>Lot #: 887AV <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government. <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe. <br/>True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicles odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> * BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING * *WEAK BRAKES* *POSSIBLE FRAME DAMAGE* <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

122,743 KM

$CALL

+ GST
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12979351

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ GST

Used
122,743KM
VIN 3GCUKREHXEG391322

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,743 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 23.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 87428
Lot #: 887AV
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government.
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING * *WEAK BRAKES* *POSSIBLE FRAME DAMAGE*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500