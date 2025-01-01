$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
122,743KM
VIN 3GCUKREHXEG391322
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,743 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 23.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 87428
Lot #: 887AV
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government.
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING * *WEAK BRAKES* *POSSIBLE FRAME DAMAGE*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 87428
Lot #: 887AV
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government.
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING * *WEAK BRAKES* *POSSIBLE FRAME DAMAGE*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 106,414 KM $18,000 + GST
2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ 0 $CALL + GST
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 93,727 KM $24,500 + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500