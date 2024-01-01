2014 Chevrolet Traverse

Menu
200,000 KM

Details

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

200,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # B02152
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevy Traverse, an ideal family vehicle with 200,000 km. This spacious 7-seater SUV features All-Wheel Drive (AWD), making it perfect for all road conditions. Despite its mileage, it remains in good condition, offering a reliable and comfortable ride for your family adventures. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to own a dependable and versatile vehicle!

AMVIC Certified. Warranty Available. Financing Available. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

