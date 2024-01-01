Menu
<p>Get ready to experience the open road in style and comfort with this 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, available now at Royalty Motors. This spacious SUV boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and reliable ride for all your adventures. Its sleek grey exterior and black interior provide a sophisticated and modern aesthetic, while its all-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence. With its impressive 213,000km on the odometer, this Traverse is a testament to its durability and dependability.</p><p>Inside the Traverse, youll find a wealth of features designed to make every journey enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows and mirrors, while staying comfortable with the heated mirrors and air conditioning. Stay connected with the CD player and enjoy peace of mind with the comprehensive safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Ready to experience the Traverse for yourself? Visit Royalty Motors today for a test drive and see why this SUV is the perfect choice for families and adventurers alike.</p><p>Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Powerful V6 Engine:</strong> Smooth and reliable performance for any adventure.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Effortless parking and added safety.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips.</li></ul>

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
213,000KM
VIN 1GNKVGKD3EJ323213

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Get ready to experience the open road in style and comfort with this 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, available now at Royalty Motors. This spacious SUV boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and reliable ride for all your adventures. Its sleek grey exterior and black interior provide a sophisticated and modern aesthetic, while its all-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence. With its impressive 213,000km on the odometer, this Traverse is a testament to its durability and dependability.

Inside the Traverse, you'll find a wealth of features designed to make every journey enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows and mirrors, while staying comfortable with the heated mirrors and air conditioning. Stay connected with the CD player and enjoy peace of mind with the comprehensive safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Ready to experience the Traverse for yourself? Visit Royalty Motors today for a test drive and see why this SUV is the perfect choice for families and adventurers alike.

Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Powerful V6 Engine: Smooth and reliable performance for any adventure.
  • Rearview Camera: Effortless parking and added safety.
  • Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

