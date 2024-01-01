$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$11,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the open road in style and comfort with this 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, available now at Royalty Motors. This spacious SUV boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and reliable ride for all your adventures. Its sleek grey exterior and black interior provide a sophisticated and modern aesthetic, while its all-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence. With its impressive 213,000km on the odometer, this Traverse is a testament to its durability and dependability.
Inside the Traverse, you'll find a wealth of features designed to make every journey enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows and mirrors, while staying comfortable with the heated mirrors and air conditioning. Stay connected with the CD player and enjoy peace of mind with the comprehensive safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Ready to experience the Traverse for yourself? Visit Royalty Motors today for a test drive and see why this SUV is the perfect choice for families and adventurers alike.
Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Powerful V6 Engine: Smooth and reliable performance for any adventure.
- Rearview Camera: Effortless parking and added safety.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
Vehicle Features
