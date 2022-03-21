Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler 200

123,179 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler 200

2014 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8701193
  2. 8701193
  3. 8701193
  4. 8701193
  5. 8701193
  6. 8701193
  7. 8701193
  8. 8701193
  9. 8701193
  10. 8701193
  11. 8701193
  12. 8701193
  13. 8701193
  14. 8701193
  15. 8701193
  16. 8701193
  17. 8701193
  18. 8701193
  19. 8701193
  20. 8701193
  21. 8701193
  22. 8701193
  23. 8701193
  24. 8701193
  25. 8701193
  26. 8701193
  27. 8701193
  28. 8701193
  29. 8701193
  30. 8701193
  31. 8701193
  32. 8701193
  33. 8701193
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

123,179KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8701193
  • Stock #: 36749
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB1EN230015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36749
  • Mileage 123,179 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 18.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36749 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $4,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE RUNS ROUGH * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet Trax LT
 146,455 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL
 122,724 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory